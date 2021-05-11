Cake manufacturer BBF creates 65 jobs in Hull

BBF has created 65 new jobs

A spokesman said changing consumer buying habits were creating higher demand for its products, including a new range of cake jars which are being produced out of the Hull bakery,.

Jonathan Lill, CEO of BBF limited, commented: “We’re proud to have created more job opportunities for the local community. The last year has been a challenge for most industries, but we are delighted to have seen continued growth and demand for new and innovative products, resulting in us being able to create new careers for people in Hull.

“I’d also like to thank all of our current employees for their continued hard work in creating high-quality cakes for the nation. Since the start of the year, we’ve launched some fantastic products and we have plenty more in the pipeline which we’re excited to rollout in the not too distant future.”

The baker produces more than 600 million cakes and desserts annually for the UK’s biggest supermarkets.