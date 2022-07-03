Calderdale College encourages local businesses to join upcoming jobs fair

The first of these job fairs will be held at the college on July 6 between 3pm and 6:30pm, while a second job fair aimed at employers in the engineering and manufacturing sectors will be held at the Engineering Centre on July 14 between 3pm and 6:30pm.

Employers in Calderdale and the surrounding areas are being invited to take a stand so that they can meet potential apprentices, introduce them to their business and speak to them about current vacancies.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Williams, head of employer engagement at Calderdale College, said: “We’d encourage all employers looking to fill apprenticeship vacancies, or who would like to find out more about apprenticeships in general, to come along to the job fairs and speak to our expert team.”

Calderdale College is looking for businesses to join its jobs fair.