The PAPI project encourages innovation with 40 per cent capital grants of up to £20,000 to support the development of new products or services.

Grants and workshops are open to SMEs in York, North Yorkshire and Leeds City Region.

Wakefield-based Global Doors is a market-leading, specialised manufacturer of made-to-order sliding wardrobe doors with a skilled workforce of 40 supplying independent retailers, national housebuilders, interiors designers, and the leisure industry.

The ambitious and expanding company approached the PAPI grant scheme for support to purchase a state-of-the-art edgebanding machine to support innovation and enable them to access new markets. This new equipment has allowed them to create new products for the luxury market and employ two new, full time positions.

In 2019, in order to access the top-end of the market, the company identified the need for new machinery. To access these new markets, they wanted to achieve a high-quality finish which required a particular type of very low “glue line” edging, only achieved by using a machine with advanced manufacturing edge technology.

Following a successful application process, and with the support of the experienced innovation team at PAPI, Global Doors invested in a Biesse Edge Roxyl 5.5 Edgebander machine, with Airforce technology.

This new machine allowed Global Doors to create the high-quality finish required and was instrumental in the launch of their new product line which allowed them access to new markets.

The company has now launched three new product ranges, and created two new full-time jobs as a direct result of the support.

Matthew Fletcher, Global Doors Commercial Director, said: “The support we have received from PAPI has been fundamental in facilitating the development of a completely new to business product range and consequently improving our capability to access the new build interiors marketplace.”

PAPI programme manager, Vicky Wren, added: “Global Doors are an energetic and ambitious SME at the heart of their local economy; it has been a pleasure to support their innovation.”

The project is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020