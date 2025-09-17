Climbing the career ladder doesn’t have to mean losing allies at work 💡

Moving up at work can feel like a balancing act with colleagues

Many worry about being seen as bossy or unapproachable

Career expert Mark Rothwell says trust, not titles, builds authority

Respect comes from how you act, not the role you hold

Leaders can progress without sacrificing workplace friendships

Climbing the career ladder is exciting, but it can also feel like a social minefield.

Many professionals worry that stepping into a position of authority will damage friendships at work or make them seem bossy and unapproachable.

But according to career expert and Hiring Hub CEO, Mark Rothwell, building influence at work doesn’t mean becoming ruthless. In fact, he argues that authority comes from trust, not job titles.

“The best emerging leaders earn respect by listening and delivering, not by dominating,” he says. After all, the colleagues who like you are far more likely to support your journey to the top.

So how do you establish yourself as someone others naturally look to for guidance, without alienating your colleagues in the process? Here are Rothwell’s expert strategies:

Respect at work comes from how you act, not the role you hold (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

1. Communicate with clarity and honesty

Authority grows when people know where they stand. Clear communication about your goals, responsibilities, and expectations helps your colleagues see you as reliable and transparent.

Whether you’re managing a project or taking on extra responsibilities, sharing your intentions openly prevents misunderstandings and builds trust.

2. Listen like a leader

Great leaders don’t just talk, they listen. Actively involving colleagues, especially junior team members, shows you value their contributions.

People are far more likely to follow your lead if they feel their ideas are respected. By welcoming collaboration, you foster loyalty and show that authority doesn’t mean shutting others down.

3. Deliver on promises – every time

One of the fastest ways to lose credibility is to over-promise and under-deliver. Rothwell stresses the importance of consistency: meet deadlines, keep your word, and follow through.

This reliability not only sets a strong example but also proves that your authority is based on competence, not just confidence.

4. Lead through influence, not intimidation

It’s tempting to think authority means having the loudest voice in the room, but Rothwell suggests the opposite. Leaders who rely on control or fear often create resentment.

Instead, focus on influencing through encouragement, fairness, and credibility. People naturally respect those who inspire rather than demand.

5. Use emotional intelligence

Authority is as much about people skills as technical ability. HR experts often coach managers to lead with empathy, recognising team members’ strengths, struggles, and motivations.

A leader who balances professionalism with emotional intelligence is seen as approachable, not arrogant.