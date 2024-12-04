Carver Group expands with key hires to support growth in residential and commercial divisions

Darlington-based Carver Group has announced two appointments as part of its ongoing expansion across North Yorkshire and County Durham, further enhancing its expertise in both residential and commercial property services.

The new hires come as the group continues to grow its presence in the region, including its recent association with the prestigious Fine & Country brand.

Carver Commercial has strengthened its professional services team with the appointment of Brian Stewart as a Chartered Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer.

With over 25 years of experience in property valuation and consultancy, Brian’s expertise will be instrumental in enhancing the firm’s commercial property services and supporting its continued growth across the region. His appointment underscores Carver’s commitment to meeting the rising demand for strategic property advice and valuation services.

Alice Stockdale and Brian Stewart

Alice Stockdale joins the residential division as a Junior Sales Negotiator. Alice brings a fresh perspective and a client-focused approach to Carver Group’s residential team, where she will assist in delivering exceptional service to buyers and sellers. Her appointment supports the group’s commitment to expanding its residential offering and delivering outstanding client care.

Chris Farlow, Director at Carver Commercial said: "Brian has been an active figure in the North East property market for many years, and his appointment is a significant step in expanding our professional services. With his extensive experience in property valuation and consultancy, Brian is well-positioned to advise clients on a wide range of matters.

"His expertise will bring considerable value to both our team and our clients, enabling us to continue delivering the high levels of service and proactivity that define our business.”

Henry Carver, Director at Carver Group said: "We’re thrilled to welcome both Alice and Brian to Carver Group. Alice’s dynamic approach and client care align perfectly with our vision for the residential sector.

Henry Carver, Alice Stockdale and Brian Stewart

"Brian’s wealth of experience and professional expertise will be invaluable in elevating our commercial services. As we look towards the new year, these appointments mark another step forward in our strategy to deliver exceptional property solutions across North Yorkshire and County Durham.”