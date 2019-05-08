CEG unveils next phase of offices at £400m Kirkstall Forge development

CEG has unveiled the next phase of commercial space at the £400m Kirkstall Forge development in Leeds, with early CGIs released today.

The first 110,000 sq ft office development at the site secured the prestigious British Council of Offices best Commercial Workplace award.

With the next 200,000 sq ft phase, architect Cooper Cromar has been challenged to deliver a bold, contemporary and flexible space, that will appeal to headquarter occupiers, with open floor plates from 11,000 sq ft.

CEG has appointed a team to deliver the design development of the next phase, including project manager Pierre Angulaire, structural engineer Curtins, M&E engineer Hoare lea, landscape architect Planit, cost manager Gardiner and Theobold, letting agent Fox Lloyd Jones, WYG for infrastructure, and Bureau Veritas for building control.

Nick Lee, development director at CEG, said: “This is the most ambitious project in the north of England and we wanted to build on the success of the first office development, which has achieved the highest quality of workspace and technical specification. The majority of the design development team are Leeds-based and understand how we are setting a new business destination on this historic site.

”We intend to harness CEG’s understanding of what our customers need for their business to thrive and ensure we deliver that in a contemporary, flexible and unique way.”