Chadwick Lawrence strengthens roster of professional sports club clients with Castleford Tigers partnership strengthens

Yorkshire law firm Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors has been appointed as the official legal partner of Castleford Tigers Rugby League Football Club, strengthening the firm’s roster of professional sports club clients.

The partnership will see the firm provide the Tigers with expert legal support across sports law, employment law, and immigration law for the next two seasons.

Chadwick Lawrence will advise on player and staff contracts,assist with matters involving sporting regulators, support the club with HR and employment compliance, and offer specialist immigration advice for players and their families, working alongside director of rugby, Chris Chester.

The firm now provides legal support to six Yorkshire rugby clubs; it already works with Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity and Halifax Panthers. It was also named as Huddersfield Town Football Club’s official legal partner last month.

Sam Pawson, partner and head of employment at Chadwick Lawrence, said: “We are proud to partner with Castleford Tigers as their official legal partner for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 rugby league seasons.

“This partnership marks an exciting step in the firm’s growing involvement in professional sport and reflects our commitment to supporting both the sporting and wider business community in Yorkshire.”

Craig Jeffels, commercial director at Castleford Tigers said: “We are delighted to welcome Chadwick Lawrence to the Tigers as our official Legal partner for the next two seasons.

“As a respected and well established local legal firm working with various Super League clubs, the fit was perfect. Not only will they manage the club’s HR requirements, but they will also be assisting director of rugby, Chris Chester, with immigration and player visas. We look forward to working alongside Chadwick Lawrence and building a strong partnership for the future.”