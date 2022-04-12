Chartered accountancy and business advisory firm Hentons strengthens position in South Yorkshire

The deal follows Hentons’ recent acquisition of London based Clayton Stark.

Voice & Co was established in 1990 by Hugh Voice, and Mandy Guest became a partner in the business in 2002.

A spokesman said: “Both Hugh and Mandy, along with Voice & Co’s eight employees, will now join Hentons, which employs a team of 125 across offices in Sheffield, Leeds, York, Thirsk and London, and is ranked as one of the UK’s top 100 accountancy firms by fee income by industry bible Accountancy Age.”

Left to right is Mandy Guest, partner of Voice & Co, Hugh Voice, partner and founder of Voice & Co, Peter Watson, managing director of Hentons and Tim Baum Dixon, partner of Hentons who heads the firm’s Sheffield office.

Hentons already has a significant presence in Sheffield with an 11-strong team led by partner, Tim Baum-Dixon and this acquisition is the second major development for the firm in South Yorkshire in recent months.

In September Hentons formed a joint venture and invested in Sheffield based Mackenzie Spencer to create Hentons Corporate Finance and Hentons Legal. It means Hentons now offers corporate finance lead advisory services and corporate legal services. Following the two deals, Hentons now has a 25-strong team in South Yorkshire.