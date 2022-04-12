Chartered accountancy and business advisory firm Hentons strengthens position in South Yorkshire

The deal follows Hentons’ recent acquisition of London based Clayton Stark.
Voice & Co was established in 1990 by Hugh Voice, and Mandy Guest became a partner in the business in 2002.
A spokesman said: “Both Hugh and Mandy, along with Voice & Co’s eight employees, will now join Hentons, which employs a team of 125 across offices in Sheffield, Leeds, York, Thirsk and London, and is ranked as one of the UK’s top 100 accountancy firms by fee income by industry bible Accountancy Age.”
Read More
Hentons already has a significant presence in Sheffield with an 11-strong team led by partner, Tim Baum-Dixon and this acquisition is the second major development for the firm in South Yorkshire in recent months.
In September Hentons formed a joint venture and invested in Sheffield based Mackenzie Spencer to create Hentons Corporate Finance and Hentons Legal. It means Hentons now offers corporate finance lead advisory services and corporate legal services. Following the two deals, Hentons now has a 25-strong team in South Yorkshire.
Managing director at Hentons, Peter Watson, said: “Voice & Co is a very reputable and longstanding firm, with an experienced team and approximately 500 established clients of all sizes and across every sector. This acquisition is a great fit for our existing client base.”