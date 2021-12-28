Chartered surveyors Ashley Smith sees business grow by 20 per cent over past year

Chartered surveyors Ashley Smith said its business has grown by more than 20 per cent in the past 12 months since being acquired by Leeds-based Carter Towler.

By Ismail Mulla
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 10:28 am

Carter Towler snapped up the Durham-based firm in December 2020.

Ashley Smith also took on three new members of staff over the past year. Between them Carter Towler and Ashley Smith employ 55 people.

Lewis Smith of Ashley Smith said: “Joining forces with Carter Towler has really taken our business to the next level.

“We have had an incredibly busy year working together on their extensive portfolio of properties across the north but also with a significant number of new projects of our own.”

Mr Smith added: “As well as being able to provide additional support to Carter Towler, they have been instrumental in strengthening and streamlining our business.”

