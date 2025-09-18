Cleckheaton-based online retailer The Metal Store buys town's former fire station

Cleckheaton-based online retailer The Metal Store has bought the town’s former fire station.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Hightown Road, the fire station directly adjoins The Metal Store’s existing 50,000 sq ft office, machining and distribution facilities on Brook Mill. All values regarding the purchase of the site are undisclosed.

One of the UK’s largest online metal and steel suppliers to businesses and DIY enthusiasts, The Metal Store was founded in Cleckheaton and started trading in 2011. The company currently employs 35 members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the new site, The Metal Store’s founder and CEO Andy Buckley, said: “The former Cleckheaton fire station building has long been of interest due to its close proximity to our existing facility.

Company growth - The Metal Store aquires former Cleckheaton fire station (pictured)

“As an employer, we remain committed to prioritising and growing Cleckheaton’s local economy. Our new site is testament to this, presenting more opportunities for employment and for local business and suppliers to work with us.

“We now look forward to starting fit-out works at the former fire station and become operational across both our new and existing premises.”

The Metal Store has an average score of 4.8 out of 5 based on more than 3,000 reviews on Google. The retailer’s products include tube clamps, mild steel, aluminium, stainless steel, mild steel, galvanised steel, sheet metal, scaffold fittings and scaffold tube.