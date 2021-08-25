Clipper reports a record year as retail moves online

Clipper has seen high double-digit growth, resulting in record annual revenue and profit

The Leeds-based firm reported a permanent structural shift from physical to digital retail and said it has seen high double-digit growth, resulting in record annual revenue and profit.

Clipper said it has played a significant role in supporting the Government in the roll out of PPE, although this was not material to the company’s performance.

The firm said that its success was based on sustainable organic growth and multiple new contract wins including Revolution Beauty, T.M.Lewin, Amara Living, Hope & Ivy, Joules, N Brown, Simba Sleep, The Very Group, Linenbundle, H&M and JD Sports.

The group sees strong momentum into 2022 and a robust new business pipeline.

Clipper said it is investing in eight new warehouses and a focus on technology and innovation. The group reported a structural shift to online retail which is driving momentum.

The firm said group revenue rose 39 per cent to £696m in the year to April 30. Underlying earnings rose 52 per cent to £31m.

The board is recommending a final dividend of 7.1p per share, making a total dividend per share of 11.1p for the full year, an increase of 14 per cent.

Steve Parkin, executive chairman of Clipper, said: “I am pleased to report a very strong set of results, which in a very fluid environment demonstrates the ability and agility of the Group and the robustness of our business model to capitalise on opportunities and deliver growth.

"We have grown revenue by £195.5m to £696.2m and we have also grown underlying EBIT by a much larger 52.4 per cent to £31.4m.

"The market has witnessed significant recent change particularly with the acceleration of the growth in e-fulfilment which now represents 70 per cent of our logistics revenue.

"Our unique proposition, which offers the full end to end range of services within the e-commerce field, has allowed the group to benefit from this strong dynamic and will provide further momentum in the coming years."

Mr Parkin said the group's recent contract wins demonstrate that it is its customers’ partner of choice both in and outside of the UK, for delivering innovative, sustainable, and resilient added value solutions.

He added: "I would like to personally thank all of our colleagues throughout the business, for their commitment and engagement in maintaining our services through the pandemic.

"Our highly deployable asset-light model has enabled us to reinforce our pan-European proposition during the financial year, which together with a strong pipeline of new business activity ensures that the group is in an excellent position to achieve further growth both domestically and internationally.

"The prospects for the group remain strong and we are confident that we will deliver further shareholder value accretion in the coming years”.