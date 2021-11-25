Clipper signs joint venture with luxury fashion firm

Leeds-based Clipper said that the joint venture will offer a world-class, global fulfilment solution

This will create the world’s first global e-commerce fulfilment solution for luxury brands.

Leeds-based Clipper said that the joint venture will offer a world-class, global fulfilment solution specifically focussed on the needs of luxury businesses by combining Clipper’s expertise in full end-to-end online logistics and technical solutions with Farfetch’s carrier and duty management systems, and expertise and relationships in the luxury industry.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The joint venture, which is expected to launch in early 2022, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, will offer online fulfilment services in key luxury territories in Europe, Asia and North America with plans to further expand in the medium term.

Farfetch and Clipper will each own 50 per cent of the joint venture.

Steve Parkin, executive chairman of Clipper, said: "The luxury goods sector is going through a period of transformation and we’re delighted to extend our relationship with Farfetch to meet these new demands with a global e-fulfilment solution.

"The partnership of our market leading technology and expertise with Farfetch’s global brand and operating expertise will create a unique and fully integrated international offering for stock from Farfetch’s group of companies including Browns and New Guards Group, as well as stock from other luxury brands.

"As consumer behaviours evolve and a rising number of high-end purchases are made online, we are proud to help luxury brands accelerate growth in the online retail space.

“This joint venture is fully aligned with our global ambition and another transformational step forward for Clipper as we innovate the logistics space.”

Luis Teixeira, chief operations officer at Farfetch, added: “We’ve had a very successful relationship with Clipper for a number of years and are delighted to take this opportunity, creating a dedicated logistics offering for luxury brands.

"We believe there is a gap with respect to the very specific value-added services required for high end brands and boutiques, including being able to handle logistics consistently through one global offering, and provide solutions for high value goods, such as watches and fine jewellery.