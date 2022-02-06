Co-op opens new £700,000 store in Yorkshire village creating 14 new jobs

The new store is based on the site of the former The Acorn pub in Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, near Doncaster.

The ribbon was cut by children from nearby school Shaw Wood Academy who unveiled a special piece of artwork.

The store features special eco-friendly fridges and LED lighting, as well as a lifesaving defibrillator, free bicycle repair station, public noticeboard and outdoor seating for the Armthorpe community.

Children from Shaw Wood Academy outside the new Co-op in Armthorpe near Doncaster where their artwork is displayed.

On the outside of the store there is also artwork specially created by children from Shaw Wood Academy, who joined the store team to officially cut the ribbon at the launch and have a first look at their handiwork, entitled ‘What Armthorpe Means to Me’.

A food bank collection point has also been installed to support the great work of Doncaster Food Bank as it continues to manage the increased demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To mark the launch, Co-op store manager Lyn Hunter made a special donation of food and essentials to the food bank.

She said the store team were looking forward to being part of the local community and to working with Doncaster Food Bank to support people struggling from the impact of the pandemic and the rising cost of living, while she also thanked Shaw Wood Academy for helping to cut the ribbon and for the children’s fantastic artwork.

She said: “It is great to finally open our doors to the local community as the team have been desperate to support our neighbours and ensure they can access food and essentials on their doorstep.

“All of us here at the new store are proud to be part of such a great community in Armthorpe so we are delighted to be able to support Doncaster Food Bank which is offering a lifeline to vulnerable residents and people struggling in these testing times.

“All the team were so happy to be joined on our big day by children from Shaw Wood Academy and I would like to thank the children for their brilliant artwork which we are so proud to be able to include on our store and see every day as we come to work.