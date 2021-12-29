New Co-op store set to create 13 jobs as recruitment starts

The new store, based on the site of the former The Acorn pub in Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, is set to open in February.

The retailer has launched a recruitment drive for up to 13 new staff with both full-time and part-time roles available ranging from team leaders to customer service assistants.

The new Co-op store, based on the site of the former The Acorn pub in Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, is set to open in February. Picture: Matthew Horwood.

Features are set to include self-service checkouts, hot food to go, an instore bakery, a customer car park and a defibrillator for the local Armthorpe community.

Lyn Hunter, the new Armthorpe store manager, said she cannot wait to welcome villagers into the new store in 2022 and encouraged people of all ages and backgrounds to apply to join her team.

She said: “We are excited about our new store in Armthorpe and cannot wait to be part of the local community.

“I’m delighted to be leading

the team to help deliver vital food and essentials in what is set to be a vibrant and modern store and also see us invest in the local economy and create jobs for local people.

“We are now on the lookout for people to take up roles, including three full-time team leaders and 10 part-time customer service assistants, although conversations are welcomed from applicants wishing to discuss flexibility of hours, and I would urge anyone interested to head to our careers website to find out more about becoming part of Central England Co-operative.”

Anyone interested in applying for one of the roles can find out more information at the retailer’s new careers website at https://careers.coop

Central England Co-operative is one of the largest independent retail co-operative societies in

the UK with interests in food, funeral, floral and property investment.

The business, which is owned by hundreds of thousands of members, has over 7,800 staff and trades across 400 plus sites.

It has been actively campaigning for the Government to increase sentencing for violent attacks on retail workers and works with FareShare Midlands and hundreds of food banks, generating enough food donations to create over 2.1 million meals for people in need.

