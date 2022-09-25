Conference in Leeds to showcase how virtual world is addressing real-life issues
Innovation community Nexus is joining forces with its long-standing member, Slingshot Simulations, to host the Digital Twin Consortium member meeting.
The first conference of its kind to be held outside the US in its 30-year history, the meeting will take place from September 27-29, bringing together international experts from global tech corporations.
Leeds-based Slingshot Simulations uses virtual modelling to work with the Rainforest Trust to prioritise saving areas of land that result in the most animal habitats being protected from deforestation.
Chief executive David McKee said: “As the UK regional branch organiser, we are incredibly proud to showcase to the world, through the Digital Twin Consortium, the amazing work going on and the talent available not just in the Leeds City Region, but the UK and Europe as a whole.”
Most Popular
Taking place during Leeds Digital Festival, the meeting will include technical presentations, collaboration and training for members, finishing with an open-to-the-public event on September 29.
Dr Martin Stow, director of Nexus, which is based at the University of Leeds, said: “It’s an honour to be the first organisation to host this event outside of the US.
Registration is now open to join global industry leaders at the open day.