Conservatory Outlet launches £100,000 training academy to provide jobs boost

Conservatory Outlet has responded to a shortage of talent coming into the industry by developing a programme that will aim to provide new recruits with all the skills they need to carve out a successful career.

Bosses at the Wakefield-based company anticipate at least 50 sales people will go through the training programme annually, which will include factory sessions at key suppliers to improve product knowledge and ongoing virtual workshops to focus on purchasing trends.

left to right Dean Andrews (Sales Rep at ERG Scotland) with Brendon Evans (Trade & Commercial Manager at ERG Scotland)

Greg Kane, Chief Executive of Conservatory Outlet, commented: “Our model is all about adding value to our customers and this is another example where we have been listening to what they need and coming up with a solution that will hopefully make a big difference.

“The network adopts a consultative approach to sales, taking time to listen to our clients and understanding what they are looking to achieve with their home.

“It goes against the outdated ‘double glazing sales’ model of pushy salespeople, but we believe it is the right approach to deliver the best possible product, the best possible service and the best possible experience.”

He continued: “This is why we have taken the decision to create a central Training Academy that our retail customers can tap into and put new recruits through, so they learn the basics, the knowledge of the products and the culture we try to live by. We believe it will take the stress out of recruitment for our members and will help attract new and exciting talent to our industry.”

ERG Scotland, which is in Invergordon, will be the first member of the network to benefit from the new academy.