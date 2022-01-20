156 affordable homes included in planned housing development in Ripon - here's how to register interest

Taylor Wimpey has submitted new plans for a development of 390 homes in Ripon after being selected to deliver the scheme in partnership with Homes England.

An updated reserved matters planning application for the development, which is on public sector land off West Lane, includes minor changes to the proposed layout and house types. It proposes a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes for market sale, as well as 156 affordable homes including one-bedroom plots. The latest application follows the approval of outline planning permission for the site which was granted in 2018.

Sarah Armstrong, Land Director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to have been selected as preferred developer to deliver this site in partnership with Homes England.

“We’ve taken a landscape-led design approach to develop a residential masterplan that will enhance the character and identity of the site.

"The development will include locally-equipped play facilities and attractive biodiverse landscape features, and we are providing significant areas of open space to allow new residents and visitors to enjoy a high-quality living environment with an attractive outlook.”

Marie Kiddell, Head of Planning and Enabling North at Homes England said: ‘We intervened to buy West Lane in Ripon to unlock this stalled housing site. We’ve since appointed Taylor Wimpey, as our preferred developer, to take on the mantle of providing quality new homes, including 40% affordable provision – that’s 156 affordable homes in an area where they are most needed.

"Submitting the reserved matters application marks another step forward in bringing these vital new homes one step closer to reality."

A reserved matters application was submitted to Harrogate Borough Council by Taylor Wimpey in December 2021 and a decision is currently expected by the end of March 2022.

People can visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/ripon/west-lane to register their interest in a new home and stay up to date on the latest news about the development.

