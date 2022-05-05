200 new affordable homes set to be built in Newstead area of Sheffield

Enabling works on the site of the Newstead general housing and older people’s independent living projects in Birley are now underway.

The steep site will undergo major earthworks to contour the site and create a series of new plateaus for the developments. New access routes, footpaths and green corridor spaces will be constructed, and main drainage installed along with a large surface water attenuation tank.

The Newstead site in South East Sheffield is being developed by Sheffield City Council in collaboration with Peak Architects. Planning approval has been granted for 77 new family homes and a large-scale older people’s independent living project of 141 new homes, contributing much needed new affordable housing to the Council’s approved Stock Increase Programme.

Esh Construction begins work in Sheffield.

Kerry Bollington, Head of Housing Growth Delivery, Sheffield City Council said: “The enabling works are the first stage of our exciting plans to positively transform the vacant Newstead site to provide a platform from which the Council will deliver new affordable homes for rent, with both the general needs and the older persons independent living projects coming to life.

“This project sits within the Council’s Stock Increase Programme and will address the shortfall of affordable homes in the area. The site will be closed whilst this work takes place, and we want to thank Esh and all our stakeholders, including the local community, for their cooperation and help during the duration of the works.”

Esh Construction was appointed to deliver the scheme via the YORhub YORcivil2 framework. Esh’s Construction Director, Steven Garrigan, said: “This is a key scheme in the wider transformation programme underway in the Birley area and we’re pleased to be working with both Sheffield City Council and Peak Architects to pave the way for the new housing developments.

“As with all Esh Construction schemes, this development will allow us to maximise the social and economic value within the local community.”