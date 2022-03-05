What advice would you give those trying to deal with an elderly relative's finances via a power of attorney? The banks and other institutions vary in their competence with these, and they are almost never quick and easy to use.

People who take on the responsibility of helping a friend or relative manage their finances should not have to jump through hoops when dealing with banks on their behalf, but unfortunately Which? research backs up your experience - over the years we’ve repeatedly found that many attorneys encounter difficulties when trying to register and use their powers with financial firms.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legal arrangement can be a lifeline if you fall ill and need someone else to make an important financial decision on your behalf, or if you can no longer manage day-to-day finances on your own, but there are plenty of misunderstandings about how it works.

A lasting power of attorney (LPA - known as continuing power of attorney in Scotland and enduring power of attorney in Northern Ireland) can only be registered while someone still has capacity.

Crucially, a lasting power of attorney (LPA - known as continuing power of attorney in Scotland and enduring power of attorney in Northern Ireland) can only be registered while someone still has capacity. But in a recent survey, Which? found that 77% of people incorrectly thought an LPA could be set up at any time in life, suggesting they’re at risk of putting it off until it is too late.

If you lose capacity and don’t have an LPA in place, the person (or people) you want to act on your behalf will have to apply to the Court of Protection for a deputyship instead. This is much more expensive than an LPA: £371 upfront compared to £82, and there are annual supervision fees to pay on top.

The first step in registering an LPA is to submit your forms to the Office of the Public Guardian. After that, your attorney(s) will need to register their powers with your bank and any other financial firms. This involves supplying the power of attorney document (original or certified), along with proof of the attorney’s identity and address.

It’s not always as straightforward as it sounds. Common issues reported in Which?’s November 2021 survey of more than 8,000 people with a registered LPA included a lack of knowledge among staff (60%), complexities in the process (38%) and delays (28%).

Many told us that banks lost LPA documents, failed to properly explain the registration process or required them to make unnecessary trips to a branch - including during the pandemic.

The lack of standardisation among banks was also a source of frustration, with some attorneys calling for a system where an LPA is registered once and recognised across all institutions.

Even once the LPA is registered, there’s no guarantee a bank will give you full access to the donor’s accounts. Nationwide doesn’t let attorneys use telephone or mobile app banking services, for example, while Tesco Bank doesn’t give attorneys access to online banking. With HSBC, attorneys only have access to online banking if the donor doesn’t.

Most banks set out their process for dealing with power of attorney on their websites. It’s worth taking a look at this so you know what to expect, and can challenge any conflicting information you might be given by individual members of staff over the phone or in branch. It’s also a good idea to keep a record of your correspondence in case you later decide to make a complaint.

You should complain to the bank itself in the first instance, but can escalate to the Financial Ombudsman Service if you’re unable to reach a resolution. When assessing complaints about power of attorney, the FOS says it checks that the business ‘has treated the customer in a sensitive and sympathetic way.’