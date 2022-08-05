Asda joins forces with Deliveroo to deliver on-demand groceries, starting in Wakefield and Leeds

The roll-out begins this month, with households in Wakefield, Leeds and Manchester amongst the first to choose from over 2,400 products from the Asda range and have them delivered to their door in minutes by Deliveroo’s network of riders

Plans to launch 300 Asda stores on the Deliveroo platform by the end of the year will further increase the number of delivery options the supermarket has available.

Customers shopping via the Deliveroo app will also be able to select from a range of everyday products that have been price matched.

Asda has joined forces with Deliveroo.

Simon Gregg, senior vice president of e-commerce at Asda, said: “We want to create more opportunities to conveniently shop favourite Asda products and offer the broadest range of delivery options of any grocer, giving customers the flexibility to choose how and when they shop with us.

"Our partnership with Deliveroo will extend this further, as Asda customers across the UK will soon be able to get products delivered in as little as 30 minutes.”