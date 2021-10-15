Asda opens its first premium convenience store

The 'Extra Special' stores are part of a roll out of 200 Asda On the Move store openings

The store in Buckinghamshire will stock 2,500 products including a large selection of Asda’s premium range products plus a selection of dishes created by celebrity chef, Gino D’Acampo.

The chef has created a premium range for Asda including ‘Mamma’s’ lasagne and classic Italian recipes such as aubergine parmigiana.

The store will also stock an extensive selection of fresh and chilled ‘Extra Special’ products, as well as ready meals and beers, wines and spirits. Asda said that the store will offer great value and quality compared with rival forecourt grocery formats.

Asda said it was too early to say when the first 'Extra Special' store will open in Yorkshire

Another 'Extra Special' store will open in Worcestershire before the end of the year, with five further locations set to receive an extended range of Extra Special products as the award-winning brand celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The 'Extra Special' stores are part of a roll out of 200 Asda On the Move store openings. The Asda On the Move stores will mainly sell Asda own-label products.

Asda said it was too early to say how many of the 200 stores will be 'Extra Special' and how many will be Asda On the Move.

As well as stocking a wide range of premium products, the first premium store will have a different look and feel to a traditional grocery convenience format, taking cues from the retailer’s Extra Special branding – both inside the store and on the forecourt.

The launch of the Buckinghamshire store marks the first time operator EG Group has collaborated with Asda to trial a premium format, with EG owned food-to-go brands and franchise partners such as LEON and Greggs providing a wide range of products in store.

Derek Lawlor, chief merchandising officer at Asda, said: “We know that customers want great quality that is easily accessible and great value – so we’re delighted to be able to launch our first ever ‘Extra Special’ Asda On the Move store in Beaconsfield.

“Customers visiting the store will find everything you would expect to be able to pick up in a forecourt grocery location, along with a wide range of premium ‘Extra Special’ options across chilled meals, fresh ingredients and a specially selected range of beverages.