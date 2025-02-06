This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

British Airways has defended changes to its loyalty programme, focusing on fairness and rewards

Points will now be earned based on spending rather than distance or fare class

Bronze status is guaranteed for those taking 25 or more flights annually

Other changes include the rebranding of the programme to the British Airways Club

But critics argue the shift makes it harder for occasional and leisure travellers to earn top rewards

A popular British airline has defended recent changes to its loyalty programme, saying they aim to create a fairer system, not to reduce the number of people receiving rewards.

British Airways is shifting from awarding points based on distance flown or fare class to a system based on spending, with one point awarded for every pound spent.

To achieve gold status, which includes perks such as access to first-class lounges and increased baggage allowance, customers will typically need to earn 20,000 points annually.

The announcement of the changes in late December 2024 prompted frequent flyer website headforpoints.com to accuse the airline of “effectively washing its hands of the leisure market”, arguing that it will be “impossible to earn gold for small business travellers, economy travellers or self-funded leisure travellers”.

The overhaul, effective from April 1, will also see the removal of the word “Executive” from the programme’s name, which will now be known as the British Airways Club.

The changes also include new ways to earn points, such as through the airline's package holiday division, British Airways Holidays. Here is everything you need to know...

What do the changes mean for flyers?

On Wednesday (February 5), British Airways announced that its bonus offer, which allows customers to earn up to 550 extra points per flight based on cabin class, will be extended through the rest of the year.

The airline has also introduced a guarantee of bronze status for anyone taking at least 25 flights annually, such as regular commuters.

Benefits of bronze status include access to business class check-in desks and free seat selection starting seven days before departure, even for those flying on economy tickets.

For British Airways passengers, the changes offer both opportunities and challenges, depending on their travel habits.

With the shift to earning points based on money spent rather than distance or fare class, regular business travellers and high-spending passengers will likely benefit.

Those who consistently spend more on flights will accumulate points more quickly, potentially reaching gold status and enjoying enhanced perks faster.

For those who fly less frequently or on cheaper fares, earning enough points for gold status will become more difficult.

The emphasis on spending rather than distance flown means that leisure travellers and occasional flyers, especially those who don’t opt for higher-class cabins, might find it harder to unlock top-tier benefits.

Are points by spend a new thing for airlines?

British Airways chief commercial officer Colm Lacy said awarding points for spending is “the best way of recognising our customers’ loyalty and we’re confident it’s the right thing to do”.

He said “one of the benefits” of the changes is they will make it harder for people to use “gamification and loopholes” to earn points, as “that is not really rewarding loyalty”.

In the past, some customers chose to take multiple flights on indirect routes to reach their destination, as these cheaper, less convenient fares often helped them earn higher statuses.

Gilbert Ott, founder of travel website God Save The Points, said many loyalty schemes in the US are already based on spending, and these have often resulted in passengers getting “better benefits because airlines have the economics behind them”.

In relation to British Airways, he added: “It’s aggressive because they’re the first in the UK – and one of the first in Europe – to go to a system where money is the main driver.

“But my gut is, if you look in five years, almost everybody [will have done] the same.”