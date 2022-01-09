Brompton Lakes and Stone House Hotel in Yorkshire rank among the most dog-friendly places to stay in Britain, according to Google reviews

South Yorkshire-based radiator company Stelrad has compiled a list of the most dog-friendly hotels in the UK after analysing reviews on Google.

Rosehill Lodges in Cornwall comes top on Stelrad's list with a Google review rating of five.

Two North Yorkshire attractions - Brompton Lakes and Stone House Hotel - come joint second, alongside nine other hotels, after recording a 4.9 rating.

Brompton Lakes is a collection of self-catering luxury lodges in Easby, near Richmond and Stone House Hotel near Hawes is a classic country house which dates from 1908.

Brompton Lakes, which opened in 2009, is close to the ruins of Easby Abbey and Middleham Castle, which has links with King Richard III.

Stone House has a connection with the writer PG Wodehouse.

When the house was built, a man called Percy Jeeves was employed as a gardener and also ran Hawes Cricket Club. Jeeves went on to play professional cricket before losing his life in the Battle of the Somme. Legend has it cricket lover PG Wodehouse’s character, Jeeves, was based upon Percy.

A Stelrad spokesman said: "It's no surprise that Britons love their pets, with 59% of households owning a pet in the UK. Many of us include our dogs on UK staycations.

"There's a whole host of dog-friendly hotels in the UK that cater for dogs. Stelrad has analysed Google Hotels data to reveal the highest-rated pet-friendly hotels."