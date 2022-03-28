Chef who has cooked for Barack Obama helps Farmison gain supply deals with Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason

Ripon-based Farmison, which works with more than 40 farms across Yorkshire, has struck a deal to supply the stores with its new Saucepan Ready range.

It marks a significant first and comes after Inverleith LLP, the Edinburgh-based specialist consumer brand investor acquired a majority stake in the business, so it could press ahead with expansion plans.

Founded by chief executive John Pallagi, the business has a growing following among customers across the UK. The Saucepan Ready range features menus created by Farmison & Co’s Michelin-starred executive chef Jeff Baker.

The range going into Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason includes Thai green curry, tikka masala, lamb hotpot, chilli con carne, beef in black bean sauce and sweet and sour pork.

Each of the dishes uses ingredients sourced by Farmison & Co, including grass-fed, beef, free-range lamb and free-range chicken.

The Saucepan Ready meals are priced at £8.95 at each retailer.

John Pallagi said: “It’s a real feather in our cap to get Saucepan Ready listed with these two such iconic British retailers – it’s also recognition of the superb quality of the heritage breed meat our farmers supply.

“Many of our existing customers buy cuts of meat from us, but we have a growing following who love the convenience of our Saucepan Ready dishes and we know shoppers in Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason will appreciate being able to pick-up high-quality meals when they’re in store.”

Jeff Baker, who has cooked for the Queen and former US President Barack Obama, said: “The joy of these dishes is that they are so versatile and with a few simple additions you can have a luxurious meal ready in a few minutes.”

As well as the Saucepan Ready dishes, Selfridges and Fortnum & Mason are stocking Farmison & Co’s beef dripping, made from grass-fed animals, and chicken schmaltz from Yorkshire-reared free-range birds.

In January John Pallagi launched a Save Our Seasons campaign urging consumers to choose seasonal foods, preferably produced in Britain, to keep down food miles, reduce waste and support local farmers.