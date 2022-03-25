Asda launches one-hour grocery personal shopper service at 10 stores in Leeds

From today, customers in Leeds, as well as Bristol, can access Asda’s full online range of products as part of a partnership with on-demand delivery platform, buymie.

buymie’s network of personal shoppers will exclusively pick, pack and deliver each order, giving customers the ability to submit any preferences and discuss their requests – including the type of substitutes they would accept, if their original choice is unavailable.

The trial will be available in selected postcodes within a three-mile radius of 10 Asda stores, specifically those at Killingbeck, Harehills, Kirkstall, Wortley, Beeston and Middleton and could be rolled out further if successful.

Asda has launched a new personal shopper experience.

There is no limit on the number of items that can be ordered* with delivery fees ranging from £3.49 to £4.99. For a limited time, delivery will be free on orders of £50 or more to mark the launch.

Customers in Leeds are invited to download the new ‘Asda Express powered by buymie’ app, created for the three-month trial.

The customised app was designed in partnership with the Asda team and will enable customers to connect with buymie’s network of personal shoppers.

buymie will create 60 new jobs across both cities as a result of the Asda partnership, with the potential to create more if there is demand for the service.

Simon Gregg, Senior Vice President of e-Commerce at Asda, said: “As we look to further expand the number of convenient delivery options we offer, we know that customers are increasingly looking for a more personalised service. The trial in Leeds and Bristol will give access to our full online range and a ‘personal shopper’ experience for bigger basket shops through buymie’s interactive platform.

“By partnering with buymie we are able to offer express delivery in more locations more quickly, without the need to implement new technology, infrastructure or cause disruption to our store teams.”

Co-founder and CEO of buymie, Devan Hughes said, “With the impact of COVID and the acceleration of online adoption, speedy grocery delivery has become a must-win channel. Today, we are thrilled to be not only launching this partnership with Asda, but also the launch of an entirely new “powered by” enterprise technology.