Competition launched to design new public art installation in Scarborough town centre

The owner of the Brunswick, Scarborough Group International (SGI), has teamed up with further education college, Scarborough TEC to launch a design competition that it hopes will inspire a new public art installation at the centre.

The ‘Bolder Brunswick’ competition is calling on Level Two and Three art students at Scarborough TEC to submit designs for a large-scale piece of artwork that captures the essence of the past, present and future of Scarborough town centre to feature above the main entrance to the Brunswick.

The proposals will be judged by a panel of local stakeholders including Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill, Head of Tourism and Culture at Scarborough Borough Council, Janet Deacon; Scarborough rugby star and World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year 2021, Zoe Aldcroft; Editor of Scarborough News, Steve Bambridge; Associate Principal at Scarborough TEC, Simon Gummerson; Group Director of SGI, Scott McCabe; and Brunswick Centre Manager, Stephen Marriott.

The Brunswick centre in Scarborough.

Scott McCabe, Group Director of SGI, said: "As a business we’re extremely passionate about supporting our local communities and strive to nurture talent wherever possible, so teaming up with Scarborough TEC to identify ideas for how we can enliven the entrance to the Brunswick and enhance our visitor experience made complete sense.

“I look forward to reviewing the entries and ultimately seeing the winning work brought to life and displayed in pride of place for everyone to enjoy for many years to come.”

Simon Gummerson, Associate Principal at Scarborough TEC, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to take part in a high profile project that will not only enable them to showcase their work within the local community but also potentially allow them to add value to a major attraction in the town centre, and we’re extremely grateful to Scarborough Group International for providing them with the platform to do so.”