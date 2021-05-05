Dates revealed for when Yorkshire's last remaining Debenhams stores will close for good

The group had already confirmed that 52 of its remaining 101 stores will shut on Saturday May 8.

It said the remaining 49 stores will shut for good on May 12 and May 15 following its liquidation.

Its Bradford store closed permanently as of yesterday (May 4), along with its branches in Bangor, Bedford, Bolton, Bury, Cambridge, Hastings, Ipswich, Newport, Nottingham and Sutton.

Debenhams is closing its stores for good.

Its remaining stores, including those on Leeds Briggate, Middlesbrough, Scunthorpe and Wakefield will close on Saturday May 8.

Joining them will be stores in Scunthorpe, Uxbridge, Westwood Cross, Southend-On-Sea, Redditch, Stevenage, Telford, Bury St Edmunds, Crawley, Luton, Wigan, Blackpool, Hemel Hempstead, Nuneaton, Torquay, Derby, Norwich, Stockport, Lincoln, Northampton, Woking and Sunderland.

On May 12 these will be followed by stores in Scarborough, Beverley, Chesterfield, Hull and Doncaster.

Finally, on Saturday May 15, Debenhams stores at Sheffield's Meadowhall, Leeds's White Rose Centre and Sheffield city centre will close.

They will be then joined by Romford, Birmingham, Manchester Trafford Centre, Colchester, Coventry, Chelmsford, Brighton, Cardiff, Basingstoke, Basildon, Exeter, Hanley, Bristol,

Newcastle, Merry Hill, Lakeside, Bromley, Liverpool, Cheshire Oaks, Manchester, Newry, Rushmere, Belfast, Swansea and Plymouth.

Debenhams will offer up to 80% off all fashion and home and up to 70% off beauty and fragrance products.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

“With up to 80% off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last.

“Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242-year history.

“Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

“We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.”

Debenhams fell into administration last year while the Covid lockdown prevented Brits from shopping in-store.

The pandemic was said to be the final nail in the coffin for the retailer, as it had previously been struggling due to the rise in online shopping and the emergence of fast-fashion brands.

Its brand name was bought by online fashion giant Boohoo for £55million in January, with plans to relaunch the Debenhams website by the end of May.

The stores in England and Wales will start to close to the public on 2 May, and the process will be complete in 13 days.

The final sale is similar to the retailer’s online “fire sale” which launched in December 2020 with up to 70 per cent off a range of products.