Jo Ja Be Boutique has operated as a successful online business since last summer and owner Jo Briggs has now taken the leap to open her first bricks-and-mortar shop, bringing sought-after fashion brands to the high street.

Jo, a former NHS Clinical Admin Manager, has opened her boutique just in time to launch her spring and summer collection.

Her business was born from a desire to bring a modern twist to classic and unique styles to suit all ages and all within an achievable budget, offering everything from casual to eveningwear in sizes eight to 18.

Jo Ja Be Boutique owner Jo Briggs inside the newly-opened shop at Beverley’s Flemingate centre.

Jo, from Skirlaugh, East Yorkshire, said: “I’m so excited to open my first shop in such a fantastic location. Flemingate is a really vibrant place which offers that whole day out experience.

“As the online store became more popular, I realised many customers wanted to experience in-person shopping and try our clothes on before they buy. The internet is great and fills a gap, but women really want to come in and browse and enjoy hands-on shopping.

“I love clothes and shopping and enjoy making people feel good about themselves, no matter what size or shape they are. I’m looking forward to people being as passionate about our fashion lines as I am.

Jo Ja Be Boutique owner Jo Briggs, right, and Manager Sarah Rhodes inside the newly-opened shop at Beverley’s Flemingate centre.

“We aim to be a place where customers can visit time and time again and always find something new. By carrying limited numbers of each item and changing the stock regularly, we can offer a fresh shopping experience every time.”

Jo will be supported in the 840 sq ft shop by boutique manager and friend Sarah Rhodes, with Beau joining them as a shop assistant at weekends.