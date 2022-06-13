Weighing in at just under a kilo, Morrisons Tomapork is a British rib end pork loin steak that comes in two pieces and is edged with pork belly. It is left on the bone for succulence and served with a black pepper basting butter for an indulgent, rich finish.

At around 450g a-piece, each steak is twice the size of a regular 8oz beef steak.

The cut is best enjoyed shared, alongside chunky chips and grilled tomatoes. It can be cooked in the oven or on the BBQ.

The steak is on sale this week.