Harrogate scheme to build 133 new homes off of Kingsley Road given green light by planners

The development from Redrow will be located off of Kingsley Road in the town and be named Kingsley Manor.

It will comprise 88 new homes for private sale, in a mix of two, three and four-bedroom designs, alongside 58 affordable homes, providing a huge boost to local housing supply for a wide market.

Redrow will build a mix of detached, semi-detached and mews style homes, within a scheme characterised by areas of natural green spaces and mature trees and planting.

As part of the development, Redrow will provide two main areas of open space, which will each feature play areas.

The home builder will also make significant contributions to the local community as part of the planning agreement, including more than £540,000 towards local education, £190,000 towards open space provision, £44,600 towards traffic signals and £5,000 for a local travel plan.

John Handley, managing director for Redrow (Yorkshire), said: “Our long-awaited Kingsley Manor development is set to meet strong demand in this area for high quality new homes with character. All hailing from our Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection, the properties blend well with other homes in the area, while boasting up-to-date contemporary interiors and a high specification.

“Harrogate regularly features in the UK’s best places to live guides and our new development is set to become one of its most desirable new neighbourhoods. As part of Redrow’s commitment to offer our homeowners a better way to live, we will provide areas of green space within the site for formal and informal play, ensuring that new residents can access natural areas on their doorstep. We are also providing footpaths and cycle links to neighbouring developments, the superb local facilities and into the town centre.”