Meadowhall Contracts Limited asked Sheffield Council for permission to transform a neighbouring storage warehouse into an extension for Jump Inc, on Vulcan Road.

If approved, it will be home to a new indoor play arena that will be the first of its kind in the country and dovetail into the existing offering at the park.

In a statement with the plans Quod, on behalf of Meadowhall Contracts, said: “The Neon Playground will comprise a swinging, climbing and sliding theme, including zip lines, donut roller slide, agility course with mechanical moving arms, punch wall, warp walls and a swinging rope course. The course will include UV lighting along with glowing ball pools.”

Jump Inc in Sheffield

In documents for the plans they added: “Fun, agility, accomplishment and inclusion are the key characteristics of the scheme.”

There would also be two new party rooms, 13 additional car parking spaces and an extension to the toilet facilities created as part of the works.

Jump Inc describes itself as the UK’s biggest and best indoor trampoline inflatable and ninja parks.

On its website it said: “Jump Inc has joy squeezed into every corner. Whether you bounce, slide, or swing around, this is fun for all the family.”

As well as Sheffield, it has parks in Leeds, Rotherham, Beverley, Lincoln and Bicester.

So far there are no comments on the plans from members of the public.