Just Eat joins forces with Leeds-based supermarket chain Asda to launch into market for rapid grocery deliveries

The move, which will initially see Just Eat customers being able to buy a range of products from five Asda stores, is the takeaway delivery giant’s first tie-up with a major supermarket chain.

The partnership will start in January, with the exact locations set to be announced in the new year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after a period of rapid growth in the grocery delivery market, with rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats also partnering with UK supermarkets.

Just Eat has launched into the UK’s rapid grocery delivery market by joining forces with Asda.

Some retailers, including Tesco, have also launched their own services, while a number of start-ups dedicated to grocery delivery, such as Gorillas and Getir, have rapidly expanded across the country since the pandemic hit.

Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said: “We live in an on-demand world and, as the UK’s largest food delivery aggregator, we want to ensure we are getting our customers the food they want, when they want it.

“Our tie-up with Asda means we can help people access everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in a matter of minutes.

“It’s a really exciting development and we look forward to working with Asda on what I’m sure will be a popular addition for our customers.”

The new deal will build on Just Eat’s existing relationship with Asda which has seen it deliver pizzas and meal deals from Asda Kitchen, the retailer’s indoor cafe and diner business, which operates across 42 locations nationwide.

Simon Gregg, vice president of online grocery at Asda, said: “Through working with Just Eat we’re able to give customers in new locations the opportunity to select from a broad range of grocery items for speedy delivery to the doorstep.