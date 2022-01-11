Knights, which has office alongside Channel 4 in Majestic building in Leeds, reviews pipeline of possible acquisitions

Knights, which has announced its half year results for the six months ended 31 October 2021, said it had successfully completed the integration of Keebles and Mundays, strengthening its presence in Yorkshire and the South East

Over the period, Knights' revenue increased by 29% to £59.7m and underlying PBT (profit before tax) rose by 26% to £7.6m.

David Beech, CEO of Knights, commented: “We have delivered another strong period of profitable, cash generative growth, with our increased scale and national reputation as a premium provider attracting high calibre talent, quality work and acquisition targets across the regions.

Last year, Knights announced the completion of its move to the historic Majestic building in Leeds, which is also the new national headquarters of Channel 4.

“An increasing proportion of our new recruits are joining us from Top 50 law firms and we are actively reviewing a growing pipeline of acquisitions. Despite our recent organic growth and acquisitions, we have maintained our industry leading levels of debtor days, which is testament to the strength of our integration process and strong culture of cash collection.

“Our outlook for the medium term is positive with recruitment supporting good levels of organic growth, and with further acquisition opportunities. We continue to build on the critical mass we achieved last year, further cementing the strong position we have built key markets for legal services outside London.”

In May last year, Knights revealed it has the capacity to employ up to 300 people at its new office in Leeds.

