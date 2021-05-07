Leeds-based Asda reveals plan to become a net zero carbon business by 2040

The report, which was based on interviews with 3,000 customers, found shoppers’ top three priorities were more affordable greener choices, commitments to reducing single-use plastic and cutting food waste.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The supermarket said it is now committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2040.

It plans to remove three billion pieces of plastic from products within the next four years and aims to ensure its top 20 commodities – including cotton and cocoa – are sustainably sourced by 2025. Bosses also pledged to increase the proportion of own brand products that are low in fat, sugar and salt, to 60% by 2024.