Leeds-based Asda reveals plan to become a net zero carbon business by 2040

Leeds-based supermarket chain Asda has published its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report setting out its commitments to a sustainable business strategy in the future.

By Greg Wright
Friday, 7th May 2021, 8:01 am
Updated Friday, 7th May 2021, 8:06 am
Asda's head office is based in Leeds

The report, which was based on interviews with 3,000 customers, found shoppers’ top three priorities were more affordable greener choices, commitments to reducing single-use plastic and cutting food waste.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Sign up to our Business newsletter

The supermarket said it is now committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2040.

It plans to remove three billion pieces of plastic from products within the next four years and aims to ensure its top 20 commodities – including cotton and cocoa – are sustainably sourced by 2025. Bosses also pledged to increase the proportion of own brand products that are low in fat, sugar and salt, to 60% by 2024.