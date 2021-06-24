Lidl announces ambitious plans to open stores throughout Yorkshire

The new stores will take part in Lidl’s food redistribution programme, Feed It Back, which donates surplus food to local communities

The budget grocer will target sites in Barnsley, Bradford, Bridlington, Brough, Burley in Wharfedale, Castleford, Cleckheaton, Conisbrough, Cottingham, Dinnington, Doncaster, Goldthorpe, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Hull, Ilkley, Keighley, Leeds, Market Weighton, Otley, Penistone, Pontefract, Ripon, Rotherham, Sheffield, Skipton, Tadcaster, Totley, Wakefield, Wetherby, Wyke and York (full list below).

These places have made it on to Lidl s annual list of key areas across Great Britain where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store development.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket chain said it is particularly interested in town centre, edge of centre, retail park and metropolitan locations, such as Leeds city centre, Wakefield central and York Monks Cross.

The list of desirable locations for new stores is aimed at landowners and freeholders with suitable sites who are interested in exploring opportunities with Lidl.

The discounter is seeking prominent sites, which are easily accessible and have a strong pedestrian or traffic flow. It is also interested in mixed-use sites, following the success of initiatives such as its Richmond store, where the upper floors of the building are home to Deer Park Primary School.

All stores will include Lidl’s bakery, offering freshly baked bread, biscuits and pastries, created by the discounter’s in-store bakers throughout the day.

Where feasible, all new Lidl stores will feature solar panels on the exterior to provide renewable energy for the site, in addition to the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

The new stores will take part in Lidl’s food redistribution programme, Feed It Back, which donates surplus food to local communities that need it the most, via food banks or partner charities.

So far this year Lidl has opened more than 20 new stores across the country.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB, said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain.

“We are looking forward to opening more stores throughout the country and welcoming new colleagues in the coming months and years, so that more communities can access quality food at the lowest prices on the market.”

Lidl has committed to investing £1.3bn in its store expansion over 2021 and 2022.

Lidl's full list of site requirements in Yorkshire and nearby counties:

Barnsley - Cudworth

Barnsley – Dodworth

Barnsley - Hoyland

Barnsley – Worsbrough

Bradford - City Centre

Bradford - Frizinghall

Bradford - Idle

Bradford - Girlington

Bradford – Laisterdyke

Bradford - Queensbury

Bradford – West Bowling

Bridlington

Brough

Burley in Wharfedale

Castleford

Cleckheaton

Cleethorpes

Conisbrough

Cottingham

Dinnington

Doncaster – Bessacarr

Doncaster - Central

Doncaster - East

Dronfield

Eckington

Epworth

Goldthorpe / Thurnscoe

Harrogate North

Harrogate South

Huddersfield - Central

Huddersfield - Fartown

Huddersfield - Kirkheaton

Hull - Kingswood

Hull - Sutton

Hull - West

Ilkley

Keighley

Leeds - Adel

Leeds - Beeston

Leeds - Bramley

Leeds - City Centre

Leeds - Guiseley

Leeds – Harehills

Leeds - Headingley

Leeds - Horsforth

Leeds - Hunslet

Leeds - Kirkstall

Leeds - Meanwood

Leeds - Moortown

Leeds - Morley

Leeds - Pudsey

Leeds - Roundhay

Leeds - Seacroft

Leeds - Thorpe Park

Leeds - Wortley

Leeds - Yeadon

Market Rasen

Market Weighton

Otley

Penistone

Pontefract

Ripon

Rotherham - Kimberworth

Rotherham - Maltby

Rotherham - Rawmarsh

Rotherham - Swallownest

Rotherham - Wickersley / Bramley

Scunthorpe - West

Sheffield - Beauchief

Sheffield - Broomhill

Sheffield - Burngreave

Sheffield - Chapeltown

Sheffield - City Centre

Sheffield - Crystal Peaks

Sheffield - Eccleshall

Sheffield - Ecclesfield

Sheffield - Fir Vale

Sheffield - Fulwood

Sheffield - Gleadless

Sheffield - Handsworth

Sheffield - Hillsborough

Sheffield - Holbrook / Mosborough

Sheffield - Meadowhall

Sheffield - Norton

Sheffield - St Mary's Gate

Skipton

Staveley

Tadcaster

Totley

Wakefield - Central

Wakefield – Eastmoor

Wakefield – North

Waltham / New Waltham

Wetherby

Worksop

Wyke

York - Clifton

York - Fulford