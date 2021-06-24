Lidl announces ambitious plans to open stores throughout Yorkshire

The budget grocer will target sites in Barnsley, Bradford, Bridlington, Brough, Burley in Wharfedale, Castleford, Cleckheaton, Conisbrough, Cottingham, Dinnington, Doncaster, Goldthorpe, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Hull, Ilkley, Keighley, Leeds, Market Weighton, Otley, Penistone, Pontefract, Ripon, Rotherham, Sheffield, Skipton, Tadcaster, Totley, Wakefield, Wetherby, Wyke and York (full list below).
These places have made it on to Lidl s annual list of key areas across Great Britain where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store development.
The supermarket chain said it is particularly interested in town centre, edge of centre, retail park and metropolitan locations, such as Leeds city centre, Wakefield central and York Monks Cross.
The list of desirable locations for new stores is aimed at landowners and freeholders with suitable sites who are interested in exploring opportunities with Lidl.
The discounter is seeking prominent sites, which are easily accessible and have a strong pedestrian or traffic flow. It is also interested in mixed-use sites, following the success of initiatives such as its Richmond store, where the upper floors of the building are home to Deer Park Primary School.
All stores will include Lidl’s bakery, offering freshly baked bread, biscuits and pastries, created by the discounter’s in-store bakers throughout the day.
Where feasible, all new Lidl stores will feature solar panels on the exterior to provide renewable energy for the site, in addition to the installation of electric vehicle charging points.
The new stores will take part in Lidl’s food redistribution programme, Feed It Back, which donates surplus food to local communities that need it the most, via food banks or partner charities.
So far this year Lidl has opened more than 20 new stores across the country.
Christian Härtnagel, CEO at Lidl GB, said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores, which demonstrates the continued ambition we have to further expand our store portfolio across the nation.
"Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain.
“We are looking forward to opening more stores throughout the country and welcoming new colleagues in the coming months and years, so that more communities can access quality food at the lowest prices on the market.”
Lidl has committed to investing £1.3bn in its store expansion over 2021 and 2022.
Lidl's full list of site requirements in Yorkshire and nearby counties:
Barnsley - Cudworth
Barnsley – Dodworth
Barnsley - Hoyland
Barnsley – Worsbrough
Bradford - City Centre
Bradford - Frizinghall
Bradford - Idle
Bradford - Girlington
Bradford – Laisterdyke
Bradford - Queensbury
Bradford – West Bowling
Bridlington
Brough
Burley in Wharfedale
Castleford
Cleckheaton
Cleethorpes
Conisbrough
Cottingham
Dinnington
Doncaster – Bessacarr
Doncaster - Central
Doncaster - East
Dronfield
Eckington
Epworth
Goldthorpe / Thurnscoe
Harrogate North
Harrogate South
Huddersfield - Central
Huddersfield - Fartown
Huddersfield - Kirkheaton
Hull - Kingswood
Hull - Sutton
Hull - West
Ilkley
Keighley
Leeds - Adel
Leeds - Beeston
Leeds - Bramley
Leeds - City Centre
Leeds - Guiseley
Leeds – Harehills
Leeds - Headingley
Leeds - Horsforth
Leeds - Hunslet
Leeds - Kirkstall
Leeds - Meanwood
Leeds - Moortown
Leeds - Morley
Leeds - Pudsey
Leeds - Roundhay
Leeds - Seacroft
Leeds - Thorpe Park
Leeds - Wortley
Leeds - Yeadon
Market Rasen
Market Weighton
Otley
Penistone
Pontefract
Ripon
Rotherham - Kimberworth
Rotherham - Maltby
Rotherham - Rawmarsh
Rotherham - Swallownest
Rotherham - Wickersley / Bramley
Scunthorpe - West
Sheffield - Beauchief
Sheffield - Broomhill
Sheffield - Burngreave
Sheffield - Chapeltown
Sheffield - City Centre
Sheffield - Crystal Peaks
Sheffield - Eccleshall
Sheffield - Ecclesfield
Sheffield - Fir Vale
Sheffield - Fulwood
Sheffield - Gleadless
Sheffield - Handsworth
Sheffield - Hillsborough
Sheffield - Holbrook / Mosborough
Sheffield - Meadowhall
Sheffield - Norton
Sheffield - St Mary's Gate
Skipton
Staveley
Tadcaster
Totley
Wakefield - Central
Wakefield – Eastmoor
Wakefield – North
Waltham / New Waltham
Wetherby
Worksop
Wyke
York - Clifton
York - Fulford
York - Monks Cross