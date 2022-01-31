Macpot, based in Orchard Square, opened in February 2020 only to be hit three weeks later by the first national lockdown due to the covid pandemic.

It was owned by sisters Hatty Morris and Emily Webster, who did re-open to indoor diners in May 2021 but had to close again as the omicron variant hit the nation. Now they have decided to stop trading.

In a Facebook post to customers, they said: “It’s time to stop the rollercoaster. What do all the gambling sites say? When the fun stops, stop.

Macpot in Orchard Square, Sheffield. Pictured are Hattie Morris and Emily Webster. Picture: Chris Etchells

"We opened Macpot three weeks before a pandemic which shook every corner of the hospitality industry. It was our first bricks and mortar venture and while we knew it would be challenging and we’d make mistakes as budding entrepreneurs there was no way we could have predicted the impact COVID would have on our business."

They had hoped to attract office parties and weddings as well as catering for indoor diners and alfresco eating on the terrace.

The Facebook post added: "We’ve decided not to reopen the doors of Macpot and stop trading all together. We’re both in bits but it’s time to move on, who knows what the future holds but for now it’s goodbye.

"We want to thank each and every one of you who has supported our dream and vision - in a weird way it’s still been the best couple of years and we’ve had some amazing highs.”

The sisters opened Macpot after finding themselves in careers they didn’t like. The Facebook post concluded: “Although we are gone, please support Sheffield independents they need you more now than ever!”

An Orchard Square spokesman said: “We can confirm that Macpot has closed and wish them the best with their ongoing endeavours.

“We continue to broaden the line-up at Orchard Square and have a number of ongoing enquires for new tenants for the year ahead. We will update in due course.”