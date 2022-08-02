Originally built in 1841 as a Victorian gentleman’s country residence, Augill Castle is described as a "truly magical property set among the most picturesque part of England’s national parks".

Located in Cumbria’s Eden Valley, the castle has been owned and operated by Simon and Wendy Bennett for the last 25 years. Originally bought in 1997 as their primary family home, they have since developed the property from a three-bedroom guest house into a 12-bedroom boutique hotel, and separate five bed owners’ cottage.

The castle includes 12 acres of private grounds and sits at the centre of a small working estate where the owners raise cattle, sheep, and pigs.

Mr Bennett said: “It has been a joy and honour to have shared our magical home and the simple joys of country life with our guests over the years. We couldn’t have asked for a more fulfilling life but after a quarter of a century it’s time for something new.”

The hotel contains period features such as a grand oak staircase, painted stained glass gothic windows, and Jacobean oak panelled walls and flooring which dates to the mid-17th century.

Augill Castle has a recently opened restaurant called The Music Room for 46 covers. There is also a conservatory bar, and spacious drawing rooms which are perfect for afternoon teas and events. The property offers a library, owners’ cottage and landscaped gardens surrounded by mature trees and several paddocks.

