Hanji Dental Group is a mixed income dental business with 88 surgeries spread across 18 trading dental practices in Birmingham, Manchester, Staffordshire, South Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

The group was established by Dr Kiran Hanji in 2007. It was recently brought to market to allow Dr Hanji to step back from practice ownership and spend more time with his family.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a confidential sales process through Christie & Co, the group has been purchased by dental investment group, Riverdale Healthcare which now owns 59 practices and a dental laboratory.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Hanji Dental Group to Riverdale Healthcare in one of the largest UK dental transactions in recent years.

Chris Aylward, Chief Investment Officer at Riverdale Healthcare, commented: “This is a fantastic group of practices that further strengthens our proposition as a leading provider of dental care. Hanji Dental has become one of the leading independent dental groups in the country. We are delighted to be welcoming their clinical and practice teams into the Riverdale family. The acquisition has been completed in record time thanks to the outstanding service from the teams at Mills & Reeve, PWC and Christie & Co with support from Apposite Capital.”

Jonathan Watson, the Director, Medical at Christie & Co, commented: “Having known Kiran for many years, I was delighted when we were asked to handle the sale of his group. He has strategically acquired practices in strong urban locations and close to dental schools, which are typically easier to recruit into, which meant that interest in the group was significant and we received a great number of propositions from multiple parties.