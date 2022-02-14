Morrisons celebrates Valentine's Day by giving away thousands of free flowers and chocolates as acts of kindness

Morrisons is giving away red roses and chocolates in local communities, treating elderly couples in care homes to a Valentine’s meal for two and allowing customers to nominate people to receive Valentine’s hampers.

Morrisons said: "After spending Valentine’s Day 2021 in lockdown, this year’s activities aim to bring a smile to people’s faces and spread kindness around the community.

"A Community Champion from every Morrisons store heading into their local community to play Cupid and deliver the acts. The activity will get underway with Valentine’s Day treats being handed out in local communities."

Rebecca Singleton, Community Director at Morrisons, said: “We want to make this Valentine’s Day extra special after it couldn’t be celebrated as usual last year."