New cinema could be on the cards for Scarborough shopping centre after it is sold to developer

Brunswick Shopping Centre in Scarborough.

The business, an associated company of Scarborough Group International (SGI), bought Brunswick Shopping Centre in Scarborough town centre for an undisclosed sum after focusing on developing its office and residential portfolio in recent years.

The move also marks the SGI’s first foray into the town of its namesake.

SGI is now in talks with Scarborough Borough Council to develop a new vision for the centre, incorporating additional uses, possibly including a cinema and food and drink.

The centre, located on the town’s main shopping street, Westborough, is the only enclosed shopping and leisure centre in the borough of Scarborough. It currently includes 130,000 sq ft of retail space and features 31 stores with brands including Next, New Look and Holland & Barratt.

The centre, which opened in 1990 and attracted an annual average footfall of seven million at its peak, has seen a decline in footfall and the loss of its anchor tenant, Debenhams.

Scott McCabe, director at SGI, said: “Our acquisition of The Brunswick Shopping Centre is fully aligned with SGI’s strategy of regenerating our former industrial heartlands across the north of England.”

He added: “As our name suggests, we have strong ties with the town and we see this project as an opportunity to really put Scarborough on the map. We are therefore keen to work closely with the council to explore ways in which we can deploy our expertise of creating vibrant, mixed-use communities to help breathe new life into the shopping centre in order to attract more people to the town.”

Coun Steve Siddons, leader of Scarborough Borough Council, said: “Having an organisation of the calibre of SGI with their knowledge, drive, success, and track record, investing in our town centre is game changing and a real endorsement of the exciting vision outlined in the Scarborough Blueprint.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with Scarborough Partnerships Ltd to drive forward the Brunswick which is at the heart of our town centre, including exploring leisure uses with perhaps a cinema operator in the Brunswick.”

