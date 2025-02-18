Ofgem energy price cap: prices forecast to rise by almost £100, adding pressure on households - predictions
- Household energy bills are predicted to rise by 5%, or £85, to £1,823 in April
- The increase is driven by higher wholesale gas prices across Europe
- It marks the third consecutive price rise, adding financial pressure on households
- Ofgem will confirm the new price cap for April to June on February 25
- Government support schemes are available to help vulnerable households manage costs
Household energy bills are expected to increase again in April, according to a forecast from energy consultancy Cornwall Insight.
The firm predicts that regulator Ofgem will announce a 5% rise in the average household energy bill, equating to an £85 increase to £1,823.
Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “Households have been hit hard over the past few months, and with bills set to rise for a third consecutive time the pressure is not letting up.”
Lowrey explained that the increase is driven by rising wholesale gas prices across Europe. He said that this highlights the importance of Labour’s push to expand UK-based renewable energy sources, like wind and solar farms.
Ofgem adjusts the price cap for households every three months, primarily reflecting changes in wholesale energy prices. The regulator is set to confirm the cap for April to June on Tuesday February 25.
The government introduced the energy price cap in January 2019, setting a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in England, Scotland, and Wales for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy used.
It doesn’t cap total bills, as households still pay for the amount of energy they consume. The cap is much lower than during the peak of the energy crisis, which was driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
But prices are still “more volatile than it has been in quite some time, and households are bearing the brunt of cold weather and low gas storage levels across Europe,” Lowrey said.
The news is another blow to households already struggling with rising living costs. As energy bills increase again, many people are already facing financial pressure due to other rising costs, such as groceries, rent, and fuel.
The increase in energy prices means that more families will have to allocate a larger portion of their budgets to keeping the lights on and heating their homes, which may leave less money for other essentials.
The Energy Price Guarantee (EPG): This scheme limits the amount households pay for energy by providing government support to lower the cost of gas and electricity.
Warm Home Discount Scheme: Eligible households can receive a discount on their energy bills. This is aimed at those in or at risk of fuel poverty, such as pensioners or people on low incomes.
Winter Fuel Payment: Older people can apply for a one-off payment to help cover winter heating costs.
Priority services register: Vulnerable customers, such as those with health issues or disabilities, can register for additional support from their energy supplier, which could include emergency support and advice.
Local authority support: Many councils offer assistance with fuel bills or can direct people to charities and organisations that can provide financial support or advice.
Payment plans and flexible arrangements: If someone struggles to pay their energy bill, many suppliers offer payment plans or the option to spread payments over a longer period.
It's important for people in financial difficulty to reach out to their energy supplier or local council for advice and to see what support they may be eligible for.
