Showcase Cinemas across the UK will be hosting its first ‘Insider Weekend’ event on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2.

To celebrate the event, the chain of cinemas will be offering a 50 per cent discount on cinema tickets for Insider members.

The one-off offer is available exclusively to members of Showcase Cinemas’ Insider programme, which is free to join and has no ongoing fees.

Showcase Cinema in Leeds. (Pic credit: Google)

As well as half price cinema tickets, members can also claim 50 per cent off selected snacks and drinks to enjoy during the film, making it a double bargain.

There will be something for everyone to watch that weekend including the much-anticipated psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, starrin Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Other films you can watch that weekend are Ticket To Paradise, starring romantic comedy stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, the latest horror film Smile and the re-release of James Cameron’s 2009 movie Avatar, in advance of the sequel being released in December.

Insider members can also have access to a variety of additional perks throughout the year too, including earning 10 per cent rewards on every ticket, snack and drink purchase, reduced price tickets on Sundays after 7pm and all day Monday and Tuesday, as well as the opportunity to be the first to see films before they are released.

General manager at Showcase Cinemas UK, Mark Barlow, said: “It’s a delight to announce our first ever ‘Insider Weekend’ with special offers to delight film fans nationwide.

“There will be so many great films on offer, with more set to be released this year, so to celebrate we’re offering our Insider members half price cinema tickets and 50% off selected food and drink, so they can enjoy more, for even less.

“We pride ourselves on offering the very best cinema experience, so it’s really a no-brainer to sign up for our Insider scheme - totally free of charge. We look forward to seeing our members take advantage of the deal and enjoying movies how they are meant to be seen - on the big screen.”