The Nàdarra Spa at The Coniston Hotel in Skipton was given the award at the prestigious event on October 17 at a ceremony held in London.

The spa is inspired by the Scottish Gaelic for ‘natural’, which pays homage to the owners the Bannister family's history on the Isle of Lewis.

It features two infinity pools with views across the 1,400-acre estate, an outdoor bar, a fire pit, a 15m indoor swimming pool, an indoor bubble pool and a number of 'thermal experiences' including saunas and steam rooms.

One of the infinity pools at the spa at The Coniston Hotel

Rooms at the upmarket hotel start from £129 on a bed and breakfast basis, while treatment at the spa ranges from £12 for beauty treatments to £160 for the full spa experience.

Nick Bannister, owner and director of The Coniston Hotel Country Estate and Spa, said: ‘’We are thrilled that Nàdarra Spa has been named ‘Best Boutique Spa of the Year’ at the Professional Beauty Awards 2021.

"We are also grateful that the hard work and creativity of our team has been recognised with this prestigious accolade.

The outdoor area at the spa