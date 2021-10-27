Altogether 46 Yorkshire restaurants have been rewarded with the prestigious AA rosettes which were announced on October 27.
The announcement was made during a virtual ceremony, where it was revealed that two Yorkshire restaurants each received four rosettes, The Angel at Hetton and The Black Swan at Oldstead.
The Bow House, Roots in York, Box Tree based in Ilkley and Yorebridge House in Bainbridge each received three rosettes, while 23 Yorkshire restaurants were awarded two rosettes.
Below is the full list of Yorkshire restaurants which were awarded AA rosettes.
Four rosettes
The Angel at Hetton
The Black Swan at Oldstead
Three rosettes
Box Tree, Ilkley
Yorebridge House, Bainbridge
The Bow House, York
Roots, York
Two rosettes
Skosh, York
Middlethorpe Hall & Spa, York
Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Wetherby
Clocktower, Harrogate
Lascelles, Escrick
The Worsley Arms Hotel, Hovingham
The Timble Inn, Timble
The Star Inn, Harome
Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, Helmsley
Prashad, Bradford
Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
The Cleveland Tontine, Osmotherley
The Devonshire Fell, Burnsall
Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
The Tack Room Restaurant, Middleham
Grassington House
The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton
The Conservatory, Yarm
The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley
Chadwicks Inn Maltby, Middlesbrough
Brockley Hall Boutique Hotel & Fine Dining Restaurant, Saltburn-By-The-Sea
Estbek House, Whitby
The Traddock, Austwick
One rosette
The Star Inn The City, York
Hotel du Vin & Bistro York
The Judge's Lodging, York
West Park Hotel, Harrogate
Hotel du Vin & Bistro Harrogate
The Station Hotel, Birstwith
Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds
Salvo's Restaurant & Salumeria, Leeds
Fourth Floor Café, Leeds
Chez Mal Brasserie, Leeds
The Clarendon Country Pub With Rooms, Hebden
315 Bar and Restaurant, Huddersfield
King's Head Restaurant, Kettlewell
Mallyan Spout Hotel, Goathland
The Wortley Arms, Wortley
Gisborough Hall, Guisborough
Lanterna Ristorante, Scarborough
Charles Bathurst Inn, Arkengarthdale
Juke and Loe, Sheffield