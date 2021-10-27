The Angel at Hetton has been awarded two AA rosettes. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Altogether 46 Yorkshire restaurants have been rewarded with the prestigious AA rosettes which were announced on October 27.

The announcement was made during a virtual ceremony, where it was revealed that two Yorkshire restaurants each received four rosettes, The Angel at Hetton and The Black Swan at Oldstead.

The Bow House, Roots in York, Box Tree based in Ilkley and Yorebridge House in Bainbridge each received three rosettes, while 23 Yorkshire restaurants were awarded two rosettes.

Below is the full list of Yorkshire restaurants which were awarded AA rosettes.

Four rosettes

The Angel at Hetton

The Black Swan at Oldstead

Three rosettes

Box Tree, Ilkley

Yorebridge House, Bainbridge

The Bow House, York

Roots, York

Two rosettes

Skosh, York

Middlethorpe Hall & Spa, York

Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Wetherby

Clocktower, Harrogate

Lascelles, Escrick

The Worsley Arms Hotel, Hovingham

The Timble Inn, Timble

The Star Inn, Harome

Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, Helmsley

Prashad, Bradford

Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

The Cleveland Tontine, Osmotherley

The Devonshire Fell, Burnsall

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

The Tack Room Restaurant, Middleham

Grassington House

The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton

The Conservatory, Yarm

The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley

Chadwicks Inn Maltby, Middlesbrough

Brockley Hall Boutique Hotel & Fine Dining Restaurant, Saltburn-By-The-Sea

Estbek House, Whitby

The Traddock, Austwick

One rosette

The Star Inn The City, York

Hotel du Vin & Bistro York

The Judge's Lodging, York

West Park Hotel, Harrogate

Hotel du Vin & Bistro Harrogate

The Station Hotel, Birstwith

Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds

Salvo's Restaurant & Salumeria, Leeds

Fourth Floor Café, Leeds

Chez Mal Brasserie, Leeds

The Clarendon Country Pub With Rooms, Hebden

315 Bar and Restaurant, Huddersfield

King's Head Restaurant, Kettlewell

Mallyan Spout Hotel, Goathland

The Wortley Arms, Wortley

Gisborough Hall, Guisborough

Lanterna Ristorante, Scarborough

Charles Bathurst Inn, Arkengarthdale