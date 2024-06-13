The Killers UK Tour: How to get last-minute tickets and predicted set list as chart legends hit the road
- The Killers are set to make their return to the United Kingdom this month
- The Las Vegas, Nevada group start their tour in Manchester before dates in Glasgow and London
- With the group celebrating making UK singles chart history, there are still last-minute tickets available
UK singles chart history-makers The Killers are making their welcome return to the United Kingdom next week!
The Las Vegas, Nevada group is set to tour the country with special guests Travis at select performances, as the group continue to celebrate their UK chart achievement with the super-hit, “Mr Brightside,” with a few nights in Manchester to start the tour before stints in Glasgow and London.
The incredibly catchy song, used in television, film, advertising and a karaoke favourite, has never reached the top of the UK singles chart since its release in 2003. But such has been the enduring nature of the song, with Brandon Flowers’ earnest vocals declaring himself as the titular “Mr Brightside” having spent a total of five years in the UK singles chart.
The song also surpassed “Wonderwall” by Oasis as the biggest-selling single by an artist on the UK charts that has never peaked in the top position, with the closest the group have come to topping the UK singles charts coming in the form of “Human,” released in 2008 which peaked at number three.
The Killers however have had greater success on the UK album chart, earning eight different number-one albums, including “Hot Fuss,” the album which “Mr Brightside” originated from.
Have you been left feeling nostalgic for Brandon Flowers et al? Perhaps you’ve decided at the 11th hour that a trip to one of The Killers’ UK performances might be worth the punt for tickets after all.
So where can one get tickets to see the group on their UK tour - and what could they perform that isn’t “Mr Brightside?”
Are there any tickets left to see The Killers on their UK Tour in 2024?
There are still tickets available to see The Killers performing across several dates as part of their UK tour, but as is the case with their Manchester Co-Op Live performance, those tickets are selling out fast.
Ticketmaster are the ticketing agents for the tour, and for those wishing to sing along to all The Killer’s greatest hits, they’re performing at the following venues - ticket links included to save you navigating around the website too.
- June 18 2024: Co-Op Live Arena, Manchester
- June 19 2024: Co-Op Live Arena, Manchester
- June 21 2024: Co-Op Live Arena, Manchester
- June 22 2024: Co-Op Live Arena, Manchester
- June 25 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- June 26 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- June 27 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- July 4 2024: The O2, London
- July 5 2024: The O2, London
- July 7 2024: The O2, London
- July 8 2024: The O2, London
- July 10 2024: The O2, London
- July 11 2024: The O2, London
What could The Killers play during their UK tour - aside from “Mr Brightside”?
We look back at the set that The Killers performed at the Governors Ball 2024, held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY, USA earlier this month (June 8 2024). Alongside the usual hits, the band also took a moment to cover “Maps” by Yeah Yeah Yeah’s and “A Little Respect” by Erasure (Credit: Setlist.FM)
- Somebody Told Me
- Spaceman
- Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
- Smile Like You Mean It
- Shot at the Night
- Running Towards a Place
- boy
- A Little Respect (Erasure cover)
- For Reasons Unknown (Fan requested to play drums for grandma’s birthday)
- A Dustland Fairytale
- Runaways (with ‘Maps’ by Yeah Yeah Yeahs interlude)
- Read My Mind
- When You Were Young
- Caution
- All These Things That I've Done
- Human
- Mr. Brightside
