The Live at The Piece Hall 2023 programme is set to be announced by the promoters Cuffe and Taylor on Monday, November 7.

The music company recently signed a five-year deal to co-promote shows with The Piece Hall Trust, so big names can be expected.

Over the last few years, the historic Halifax site has hosted performances from Tom Jones, Duran Duran, Paul Weller, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Paul Weller at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

Teasing the upcoming announcement, The Piece Hall Trust said: “Live at The Piece Hall is back! The Piece Hall 2023 summer season is bigger and better than ever! Get ready for some massive announcements starting on Monday!”

Hundreds of people took to social media to share their dream acts. Sam Fender, Stereophonics, Foals and Pulp were on people’s wishlist, whilst others asked for pop royalty Britney Spears and Mariah Carey.

It may not be such a huge leap as Cuffe and Taylor recently brought Britney Spears to Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.

Founder of Cuffe & Taylor, Peter Taylor, said: “I can send a picture to an artist's manager and immediately it piques their interest. They say 'what is this place, it's incredible'.

"If you want a special show, this is what you want.

"It's not always about the biggest acts in the world, it's about having the acts that relate to the audience.