Energy bills remain high, but extra winter support is on the way for millions

Cold Weather Payments amount to £25 for each 7-day cold spell in England, Wales & NI

In Scotland, these are replaced by the guaranteed Winter Heating Payment of £55.05

The Winter Fuel Payment gives £200–£300 to pensioners born before Sept 22, 1959

Most payments are automatic if you already receive a qualifying benefit

But claims may be needed if you don’t get State Pension or have deferred it

As temperatures start to fall, millions of households will be wondering what support is available to help with heating bills.

In the UK, several schemes provide extra money to pensioners and people on certain benefits during the winter months.

But with changes to eligibility in recent years, it can be confusing to know who qualifies and whether you need to apply.

The web of schemes across the UK can feel complicated, but the general rule is this: most payments are automatic if you already receive a qualifying benefit or pension.

If in doubt, check your eligibility on GOV.UK (or Social Security Scotland if you live north of the border) and make a claim before the March 2026 deadline if required.

Most payments for winter heating/fuel and cold weather support are automatic if you already receive a qualifying benefit

With energy prices still high and many households feeling the squeeze, these payments can make a real difference in keeping warm this winter.

Here’s a guide to the Cold Weather Payment, the Winter Fuel Payment, and the devolved schemes in Scotland and Northern Ireland for winter 2025/26.

Cold Weather Payments in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

The Cold Weather Payment is designed to provide extra help when the temperature really plummets.

Between November 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, you’ll receive £25 for every 7-day period of very cold weather.

This applies when the average temperature in your local area is recorded or forecast to be 0°C or below for seven consecutive days.

Payments are usually made automatically into your account within 14 working days of the cold spell.

You may qualify if you’re receiving certain benefits, such as:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit (with additional conditions)

Support for Mortgage Interest

If you believe you should have received a payment but didn’t, you can contact the Pension Service, Jobcentre Plus, or add a note to your Universal Credit journal.

Cold weather support in Scotland

Scotland no longer operates the Cold Weather Payment. Instead, it has introduced the Winter Heating Payment, administered by Social Security Scotland.

Unlike the Cold Weather Payment, this is not linked to actual weather conditions. Instead, it is a guaranteed annual payment of £55.05 (2025/26 rate) to help with energy costs.

Eligibility is broadly similar, and you need to be receiving a qualifying low-income benefit, such as Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based JSA or ESA, or certain Universal Credit entitlements. Payments are automatic, so you do not need to apply.

This system was introduced to give households in Scotland more certainty, rather than relying on unpredictable cold snaps.

Winter Fuel Payment (England, Wales, NI)

The Winter Fuel Payment is a separate scheme aimed at pensioners. For winter 2025/26, you may get a payment if you were born on or before September 22, 1959 and lived in England, Wales, or Northern Ireland during the qualifying week (September, 15–21 2025).

Payments are tax-free and do not affect your other benefits. The amount depends on your age and household circumstances:

£200 if you are below 80 and live alone (or with someone else who does not qualify)

£100 each if you live with another eligible person under 80

£300 if you are 80 or over and live alone (or with someone who does not qualify)

£150 each if you are both over 80 and live together

Most people are paid automatically in November or December. If you receive the State Pension or Pension Credit, you should not need to do anything.

However, you may need to claim if:

You do not receive State Pension or other qualifying benefits

You have never had a Winter Fuel Payment before

You have deferred your State Pension since your last payment

You can claim by post from September 15, 2025, or by phone from October 13, 2025 (0800 731 0160). The deadline is March 31, 2026.

Winter Heating Payment in Scotland (Pension Age)

In addition to the low-income Winter Heating Payment, Scotland also operates the Pension Age Winter Heating Payment, which effectively replaces the Winter Fuel Payment for older Scots.

This is a guaranteed annual payment made to those above state pension age, with amounts mirroring the Winter Fuel Payment in England and Wales. Like the other Scottish scheme, it is administered automatically by Social Security Scotland.

Do you need to apply?

Cold Weather Payment (England, Wales, NI): No application needed — if you qualify through benefits, payments are automatic.

No application needed — if you qualify through benefits, payments are automatic. Winter Heating Payment (Scotland, low-income): Automatic for eligible benefit claimants.

Automatic for eligible benefit claimants. Winter Fuel Payment/Pension Age Winter Heating Payment: Usually automatic, but you may need to claim if you do not receive other state benefits or have deferred your pension.

