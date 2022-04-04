The project, which will be known as The Meadows, will deliver 19 semi-detached three-bedroom plots; 20 detached four- bedroom plots; and 30 executive detached five-bedroom plots.
The project is being delivered by North Yorkshire based developers, Mode Homes and Tolent, a contractor with a number of housing projects throughout the North East and
Yorkshire with regional offices in Thornaby, Gateshead and Leeds.
Chris Price, Divisional Director of Tolent, said: “We are beginning to see a change in the housing market with a number of emerging technologies becoming mainstream. Not only do these
improvements support local and central government initiatives toward net zero but provide real savings to homeowners through reduced energy bills and homes that are fit for the future.
"I am really looking forward to seeing The Meadows develop in the coming months as the first plots emerge. The variety of house types and finishes available provide a wide range of choice to buyers with traditional brick, render and timber cladding, providing a vibrant street scene with bundles of space and off-street parking, not something commonly offered by larger housebuilders.”
Read More
Wilf Cook of developer Mode Homes said: “We are delighted to be working with Tolent on this exciting project which will be a welcome addition to the local new homes market.
“As a family, we have been farming this land for generations and are fully committed to ensuring that The Meadows provides a fitting and lasting legacy.”
With construction work underway, the site is set to develop rapidly with show homes, together with the first phase, available for release by the end of 2022. A further five phases are due to be released over the next three years.