The project, which will be known as The Meadows, will deliver 19 semi-detached three-bedroom plots; 20 detached four- bedroom plots; and 30 executive detached five-bedroom plots.

The project is being delivered by North Yorkshire based developers, Mode Homes and Tolent, a contractor with a number of housing projects throughout the North East and

Yorkshire with regional offices in Thornaby, Gateshead and Leeds.

Photo caption (l to r): Carl Lamb, Operations Manager, Tolent, Graham Towler, Project Manager, Tolent, Wilf Cook of Mode Homes, Ian Avis, Regional Construction Manager, Tolent, Paul Devine of Mode Homes, David Cook of Mode Homes and Paul Walton, Corporate Business Development, North. LSL and New Homes

Chris Price, Divisional Director of Tolent, said: “We are beginning to see a change in the housing market with a number of emerging technologies becoming mainstream. Not only do these

improvements support local and central government initiatives toward net zero but provide real savings to homeowners through reduced energy bills and homes that are fit for the future.

"I am really looking forward to seeing The Meadows develop in the coming months as the first plots emerge. The variety of house types and finishes available provide a wide range of choice to buyers with traditional brick, render and timber cladding, providing a vibrant street scene with bundles of space and off-street parking, not something commonly offered by larger housebuilders.”

Wilf Cook of developer Mode Homes said: “We are delighted to be working with Tolent on this exciting project which will be a welcome addition to the local new homes market.

“As a family, we have been farming this land for generations and are fully committed to ensuring that The Meadows provides a fitting and lasting legacy.”