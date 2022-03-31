National property consultancy, Carter Jonas has sold a residential development site at Hanging Heaton, near Dewsbury, which has planning consent for 55 homes, of which 11 will be affordable properties.

Following a competitive tender process, Vistry Partnerships was selected as the preferred bidder.

Steven Soper, Associate of Carter Jonas (Leeds) commented, “We are very pleased to have facilitated the sale of what will be a very popular residential development. With access to the village high street, open countryside and excellent transport links, it has huge potential as a new community.”

Andrew Poyner, Managing Director of Vistry Partnerships Yorkshire commented, “We are delighted to have secured the Hanging Heaton site for our latest mixed tenure community, with homes for sale under Vistry’s trusted Linden Homes brand and affordable homes available from our partner Leeds Federated.”