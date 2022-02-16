Yorkshire care home firm St Cecilia offers to pay household bills of staff as it launches recruitment drive

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is offering to pay household bills up to £1,000 for any new care staff who join the company.
The care group has care staff vacancies at its five homes across Scarborough, Pickering and Whitby.
Saint Cecilia’s Director Aaron Padgham said: “Some of the biggest challenges facing people at the moment are rising bills and so we are offering to ease that worry for anyone who would like to join us.
“Whether you are new to care or in another position, we will be happy to pay mortgage, gas, electric, water or any other bills, up to a total of £1,000, to any new carers at Saint Cecilia’s.”
The offer is part of an ongoing recruitment campaign the care group is running to find staff for its homes.
Saint Cecilia’s recently added Oakland nursing home in Whitby to its family of centres. It also has a nursing home, two care homes and a day care centre in Scarborough and a care home in Pickering.
Mr Padgham said it was a perfect time to join the company and get involved in care.
“Saint Cecilia’s is a growing care provider, building a reputation for providing good care to the local community and we are looking for people to join us on that journey,” he said.
“We value our staff very highly, reward them well and offer great opportunities for career progression across the group.
“Care is a wonderful, rewarding career which offers great job satisfaction and the chance to make a difference to people’s lives every single day – how many other jobs offer that?”
Saint Cecilia’s Care Group has six care centres in the area: Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home provides 24-hour nursing care, looking after up to 44 people with acute and life-limiting illnesses; Saint Cecilia’s Care Home provides residential care for up to 21 people and specialises in caring for those with dementia and confusion; Normanby House is a purpose-built care home providing care for up to 25 people with physical needs, and dementia care; Alba Rose provides care for up to 22 older people in the picturesque town of Pickering; Oakland nursing home provides care for up to 27 people in Whitby and Saint Cecilia’s Day Care in Scarborough offers friendly, fun and compassionate day and respite care, including activities, nutritious food and companionship.